Optimist Club selects Soroco senior as February Teen of the Month

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Optimist Club of Steamboat Springs has named Soroco High School senior Justice Bartlett as Teen of the Month for February.

In addition to being an honor roll student, Bartlett has been active in volleyball and basketball. She is planning to attend Colorado Mountain College in the fall to study business and photography with the goal of starting her own business in the future.

As a teen mom, Bartlett has had the support of her family and the staff at Soroco High School to reach her goals while also caring for her son, Lorenzo.

The Optimist Club Teen of the Month is sponsored by the Colorado Group Realty Community Foundation.