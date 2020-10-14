Opinion: Working on issues of concern

Tim Redmond (Home country U.S.)

John F. Russell

My life is good. I’ve had the privilege of being a husband and father, the honor of being a town council member and mayor, the challenge of running a business, the pleasure of coaching kids. I am now asking to be your county commissioner.

I have learned the patience and the perseverance needed to be effective in government. Listening and helping solve problems is what I have been able to do in Hayden.

Give me the opportunity to work on the issues at the county level. I am networking and working with officials in the state and federal governments. This should help me work on your issues of concern.

I am concerned about water. Water is life. Count on me to fight to protect our water. The economy will take a proactive approach. The loss of coal and energy jobs is a reality that we have to prepare for. It’s time to attract businesses and plan job training and to invest in infrastructure that creates a business friendly environment.

Routt County is attractive for many reasons. Good planning and careful preparations will lead to a bright future. In that future, I will work on mental health. This year has made me realize that mental health has to come out of the closet. Everyone has about five mental health crises a year. When you are sick, you seek help or take it easy on yourself. We need to change the culture. Let’s teach people it’s OK to ask for help. Asking for help should be seen as a sign of strength and not weakness.

Strength is what I think of about Routt County. The people are hard working, honest and respectful. It’s the place I choose to live my life. One of the best choices I have made.

I would like the responsibility of not just protecting, but leading us to a safe and prosperous future. I see myself as a steward. I will leave things better than I found them.

Thank you for the opportunity.

Tim Redmond is the Democrat candidate for Routt County Commissioner District 2.