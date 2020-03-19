Opinion: The virus thirst is strong

‘The Virus Thirst Is Strong’

I’m parched within: the virus is strong,

A touch or word might warm dry ice,

But social distance has come along,

Keep six feet away is the new advice.”Smiles can reach,

But touch, a hug, a pillow fluff,

Closeness is authentic enough.

Infectious bugs now rule the day,

We used to travel hand in hand,

Tactile friendship on display,

Sojourning over snow or sand.

Idyllic memories,

Some platonic view,

Paradise sought a renew.

Hunger and thirst are so strong,

Sated times now look back,

So much desire within the throng,

A new crisis seems like an attack.

Keep watch,

Thirst will wane,

Nothing remains the same.

The crisis time is not select,

There might be worse or better fate,

An invitation to pause, to elect,

Ahead is just another gate.

Enter ‘tho,

Questions have effect

Giving time to mull, reflect.

No point for me in getting edgy,

This bug is no ironic wedgie.

Francis Conlon

Steamboat Springs