Opinion: Routt County Sheriff’s Office strengthens its team in 2020

In 2020, the administrative team under Sheriff Garrett Wiggins proudly hired new deputies, completed lateral transfers from the jail to patrol, approved a promotion and welcomed the hiring of a lateral supervisor.

Deputy Tom Wade started in the jail division in January 2018. He was sent to the Colorado Peace Officers and Standards Training Academy at Flatrock in Adams County, where he received his peace officer certification. Deputy Wade transferred from the jail to the patrol division in February of this year.

Deputy Steven Harbison was hired to patrol in March. Deputy Harbison came to our team from the town of Oak Creek Police Department, where he was an officer for six years. Before working in Oak Creek, Deputy Harbison spent time with the La Junta Police Department and the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Deputy Kali Boyer started in the jail division in August of 2017. She was also sent to the Flatrock Training Academy where she earned her peace officer certification. In May, Deputy Boyer transferred from the jail to patrol.

Deputy Whitney Jackson was hired to patrol in May of this year. Deputy Jackson had previously worked for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in Grand Junction. She worked in the jail division for Mesa County.

Deputy Dana Christensen was hired to patrol in May of this year as well. Deputy Christensen had previously worked for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office in Ft. Collins, where she was assigned to the jail division.

Deputy Levesque started in the jail division in May 2019. In July, Deputy Levesque was promoted to the rank of corporal in the jail, and she will be responsible for supervising other jail deputies.

In June, Brent Hunstad was hired to patrol to fill our vacant patrol sergeant position. Sgt. Hunstad previously worked for the Steamboat Springs Police Department as a patrol officer, a school resource officer and a patrol sergeant. Prior to that, Sgt. Hunstad spent several years with a Sheriff’s Office in Kansas.

We are excited that we have all these fine women and men on our team. We wanted to recognize them for their hard work and dedication, and we are proud to have them onboard. We know they will be excellent representatives of our agency and the community we serve.

Lt. Ryan Adrian, Patrol

Lt. Joe Boyle, Detention

Routt County Sheriff’s Office