Opinion: Routt County recorder addresses incorrect mailer from USPS

As your Routt County clerk and recorder, I would like to take this opportunity to provide an op-ed about the national pre-election postcard mailing the United States Postal Service sent out this past weekend. The USPS has sent this mailing to every household in America and contains incorrect election information for Colorado.

The mailer incorrectly asks that voters request a mail ballot 15 days before the election and return their ballots by mail at least seven days before the election. Ballots will be mailed in Colorado to every eligible registered voter automatically on Oct. 9. Citizens do not need to make a request to our office. If returning by mail, voters should deposit their voted ballot in the mail stream no later than 10 days before the election, contrary to what the USPS mailer suggests.

My fellow clerks in the Colorado mountains agree that 10 days is a safer amount of time to ensure ballots are returned by Election Day as mail is routed to a larger postal facility before being forwarded to the addressee. Therefore, if you are mailing your ballot instead of using the drop boxes located in various locations in the county, please be sure to put your signed envelope along with your voted ballot in the mail no later than Oct. 24.

Just remember you have options for returning your voted ballot. You can drop your ballot off by accessing the secure 24/7 drop box, dropping at one of the four drop-off locations throughout the County, or at the Voter Service and Polling Centers.

While the transmitting of some of the details on the postcard sent by the United States Postal Service is incorrect, this does allow our office to ask our citizens to “make a plan to vote” in the Nov. 3 election by updating their registration or to register to vote.

Finally, I would like to emphasize that the Routt County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has enjoyed a positive working relationship with Postal Service officials, the dedicated staff that process the mail and the route carriers that deliver those ballots to our voters doorsteps.

Citizens are encouraged to verify their voter registration is accurate by going to http://www.GoVoteColorado.com. This site can also be used to request that your ballot be sent to another address. Voters with questions or concerns should call 970-870-5558 or visit our website at http://www.co.routt.co.us/221/elections. A picture of the mailing has been included.

Kim Bonner is the Routt County clerk and recorder.