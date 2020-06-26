Opinion: It’s about freedom

Last fall, I told presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, “Hell no, you won’t take away our guns,” which quickly became a national rallying call to protect our Second Amendment rights.

When Governor Polis and Denver’s liberal legislature passed the National Popular Vote Compact, I volunteered months of my time and effort to make sure we could stop the Democrats from stealing our votes for president and giving them to California.

This November, for the first time since 1932, Colorado voters will have the opportunity to repeal a law because of a citizen-led effort that generated 229,000 signatures across the state. I am proud of the effort and proud to have become the second-largest signature gatherer in the state.

Lauren Boebert is running for U.S. representative in the 3rd Congressional District against Scott Tipton in the Republican primary.



Most recently, I have been in the fight for our collective livelihoods as one of many small business owners in our country that are dealing with the devastating economic fallout from the global pandemic.

In each of these examples, my motivation was and will continue to be clear: we must always stand on the right side of freedom and keep our Constitutional rights secure.

Too often, in too many ways, we are too quick to concede these core conservative principles based on fear or incomplete facts. Too often, our leaders fail to stand up for our freedom.

That’s why I am running for Congress.

As your representative, I will always put individual freedom first, and I will never forget the government is supposed to both defend our individual rights and our collective safety.

What does this mean in practical terms?

In Congress, I won’t vote in favor of any budget unless they balance in a reasonable amount of time; our national debt is unsustainable.

I will never support amnesty; that allows lawbreakers too much incentive to continue breaking the law. I support comprehensive immigration reform as long as it first includes securing the border.

I will hold those in government accountable that refuse to abide by the laws of our country.

I’ll fight to eliminate the Federal Department of Education, because education should be done at the most local level possible.

I won’t bail out irresponsible state and local governments.

And I will never appease the liberal socialist agenda on the false hope that it will somehow support a conservative policy down the road.

I share the examples above because my Republican primary opponent, Congressman Scott Tipton, has failed on all of the above. During Mr. Tipton’s 10 years in Congress, he has shown a consistent instinct to run from core conservative positions.

Scott Tipton voted for a 2,200-page, $1.4 trillion spending bill filled with waste and debt last fall when our economy was running on all cylinders.

Scott Tipton joined AOC’s Squad to co-sponsor a $250 billion federal bailout of cities like Boulder without constraint on their liberal-spending ways.

Instead of demanding a secure border first, Scott Tipton undermined President Trump’s efforts by voting alongside Nancy Pelosi and every other Democrat to hand amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants and spend a billion of our taxpayer dollars to pay for their housing.

Mr. Tipton refused to join fellow Republicans to impeach the head of the IRS when Lois Lerner targeted conservatives during the Obama Administration.

For years, Mr. Tipton allowed No Child Left Behind to continue to be funded, even when it had expired. You read that correctly. For years Scott Tipton kept allowing the government to spend millions on a program that ceased to exist. Those unmandated funds were then funneled by the Obama Administration through the Federal Department of Education to force states to adopt Common Core.

And since 2013, as Colorado coal died, Representative Tipton teamed up with then-Congressman Jared Polis to push federally subsidized wind and solar projects on federal lands. Mr. Tipton has been particularly persistent about such green new deals, despite his failure to garner anywhere close to enough Republicans or Democrats to support it.

In 2019, six years after he first started touting this legislation, he was still bragging about reintroducing it. That focus upset a lot of folks including Moffat County Commissioner John Kinkaid who said Tipton was “no help at all” during the Obama Administration’s war on coal and has since endorsed me to be the next representative for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

A sober look at the Tipton record shows a back-burner representative that has failed to live up to his conservative chops that he touted on his Tea Party-inspired campaign trail. If his record lived up to his campaign rhetoric, I wouldn’t feel so compelled to run.

As your representative, I will proudly make the case for our shared conservative values: to stand up to the lunatics on the left, to help craft and send better bills to President Trump and to honor my oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America.

I’d appreciate the opportunity to show you what that type of leadership can achieve for all of the hard-working, God-fearing wonderful people that call our district and nation home.

Lauren Boebert is from Silt and is a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 3rd Congressional District.