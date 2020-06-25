Opinion: I know how to beat Scott Tipton

I am running for the U.S. House of Representatives — the People’s House — because our democracy in danger. We need a seasoned, tested, trusted representative who has led calmly through crises, such as H1N1-swine flu, catastrophic wildfires and the Great Recession; a leader with proven skills bringing people together, using science, not ideology, to solve problems.

Lack of leadership on COVID-19 and the murder of George Floyd have highlighted deep, structural inequalities in our society.

But even before COVID-19, people here were living paycheck to paycheck. I know that struggle firsthand. I was raised by a single mom. She took out payday loans, so we could make the rent. Then, she joined a union. Finally, she was treated with dignity and respect at work. We were more secure. We were never wealthy or privileged, but we had enough to get by.

Diane Mitsch Bush is running for U.S. representative in the 3rd Congressional District against James Iacino in the Democratic primary.

2019-DMB-head-shot-photo-cropped-copy

Before I ran for office, I had a 28-year career as a social scientist, teaching, doing research and being a pro bono policy advisor and advocate for ranching families, conservation groups and women’s groups. That’s what got me into local politics.

From my work with Moots Cycles, I know the outdoor industry firsthand. It’s a key economic driver in CD3 — now and for our future. My 2020 proposals to incentivize small manufacturers draw on that knowledge.

Support Local Journalism Donate



I helped preserve family ranches and productive agriculture lands as a Routt County commissioner and a state representative. Family agriculture will be one of my top priorities in Congress, as will tackling climate change now, protecting our environment and championing a just transition. That’s why former U.S. Senator Mark Udall has endorsed me.

At the State Capitol, I delivered for working families. I have their strong support all across our district. I am proud to be endorsed in this primary by the Colorado AFL-CIO, Unite Here, United Food and Commercial Workers and many others.

I know our district because I have lived here for 43 years, working side by side with neighbors and Club20 year after year to make our communities more vital and resilient. I didn’t just move here to run for Congress.

I cut Tipton’s margin in half in 2018. I learned his playbook. Now, I know how to beat it.

In 2020, Tipton has raised only two-thirds of what I have. I’ve raised over twice what I did in 2018, from donations big and small across all 29 counties in CD3, from all walks of life. This deep and broad support is what a grassroots campaign looks like.

Unaffiliated voters and Republicans support me because of my long history of listening to all voices to create practical, pragmatic science-based solutions.

In Congress, I will work to increase opportunity, justice, sustainability and prosperity for all:

Rebuild our communities with infrastructure investments, creating more living wage jobs

Ensure health care coverage for everyone and lower drug and insurance costs

Fund public education so all our children have real opportunity

Protect our environment and public lands

Stand up for human rights, civil rights and voting rights.

For more Visit SteamboatPilot.com/election for the latest news and information on the 2020 Election including voting results, candidate profiles, polling locations and more.

While serving in the Colorado House, I was recognized for getting things done and not playing politics. I have stood up to lobbyists and party leadership, not just talked about it. I will bring these skills and experience to Congress to represent you.

At the Capitol, a conservative agriculture group said: “Representative Mitsch Bush is a statesman. She always looks to Colorado’s future, not just her next election.”

That’s what we need in Washington. That’s why I will beat Scott Tipton.

Call or email with your issues and concerns; please visit dianeforcolorado.com. I would be honored to earn your vote.

Diane Mitsch Bush, a Democrat, is running for U.S. representative in the 3rd Congressional District.