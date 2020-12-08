Operations director at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center honored as a Colorado Hospital Superhero

Eli Nykamp, director of operations at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center and incident commander at the hospital for the COVID-19 pandemic, has been recognized as one of many Colorado Hospital Superheroes, an initiative organized by the Colorado Hospital Association and American Sentinel University.

The recognition honors those individuals who have gone above and beyond for their patients and communities throughout the pandemic, exhibiting superhero traits such as courage, a strong moral code, a fighting spirit and mental toughness.

“From the onset of COVID-19 in the Steamboat Springs community and at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, Eli Nykamp has demonstrated every characteristic of a superhero, from opening lines of communication to leading in times of uncertainty to always having a drive to meet and exceed the next challenge,” Yampa Valley Medical Center President Soniya Fidler wrote in Nykamp’s nomination.

Fidler said Nykamp established a strong relationship with county emergency management officials and positioned the local hospital as a resource for knowledge, expertise and partnership between the county, local assisted living facilities and the community at large.

“His vigilance and prior experience with incident command structure gave the local team even more confidence in his ability to lead courageously,” Fidler noted. “Phone calls, updates, constantly changing information, fielding questions and providing information at all hours — his fighting spirit has never wavered. Nykamp has been professional, courteous under pressure, prepared and calm, and has known when to sprinkle his sense of humor into a discussion to help everyone take a breath.”

A virtual appreciation event to honor the Colorado Hospital Superheroes, including Nykamp, will take place in early 2021.