Opera Steamboat Welcomes New Executive Director

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Melodie Querry joins Opera Steamboat in a newly-created position as full-time Executive Director. She will be responsible for program administration, accounting and finance, marketing, fundraising, community outreach and volunteer management. She will also provide logistical support for the opera productions and the Opera Artist Institute.

Melodie recently moved to Steamboat Springs from the Charlotte, North Carolina area. Her business background includes real estate, training and management, overseeing a personally- owned business, and most recently, working as a real estate paralegal in an attorney’s office. In addition to her depth of experience in administration and leadership, she brings to her new role a lifetime of involvement in music and theater as both performer and director.

Opera Steamboat promotes opera and the vocal arts in Northwest Colorado through educational and musical opportunities in collaboration with world-class artists. Our Summer Festival in August will feature three main stage productions: “Frida”, “Hansel and Gretel” and “Rusalka”. Visit operasteamboat.org for more details.