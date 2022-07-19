Opera Steamboat seeks treasurer
The Opera Steamboat Board of Trustees have an opening for its treasurer as the nonprofit performing arts company celebrates 20 years of staging musical productions in the Yampa Valley.
Candidates must be experienced in QuickBooks, have CPA or financial management experience and enjoy working in a team environment. This is a volunteer position. Interested candidates should email Jenny Maxwell at jenny@operasteamboat.org.
