Opera Steamboat presents 10 performances at Routt County schools this week

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For one week every year, school auditoriums and gymnasiums in Routt County fill with sounds unfamiliar to most students — the tenor, alto and soprano voices of opera singers.

This year, Opera Steamboat's annual educational outreach program will host performances in more schools than ever before in its 14-year history.

A first-time collaboration with Opera Fort Collins brings five singers from the organization’s Young Artists program to the stage for 10 performances of Mozart's "The Impresario" with two shows a day. On Thursday, March 21, there will be show open to the public at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

“Der Schauspieldirektor,” or “The Impresario,” is a comic singspiel — part spoken and part sung — composed in 1786 and described as “a parody on the vanity of singers.”

A 40-minute long, English and kid-friendly version will be performed throughout the week at Steamboat Mountain School, Emerald Mountain School, Steamboat Springs Middle and High Schools, Strawberry Park Elementary, Hayden Schools and North Routt Community Charter School. They will also perform for the Boys and Girls Club, as well as a special show at Casey's Pond.

"It's a great opportunity to bring a performance with costumes to schools and organizations that otherwise would not get that musical introduction to the art form,” said Opera Steamboat Artistic Director Andres Cladera.

Last year, Opera Steamboat collaborated with Opera Colorado's Young Artists for a performance of “Cinderella.” Showcasing some of the state's most talented young singers is a great way to offer opera over the winter season, according to Jack Dysart, Opera Steamboat CEO and chairman of the nonprofit’s board of trustees.

Opera Steamboat always sends materials ahead of time to the participating schools, so the students have already been preparing for the opera with a lesson plan on “The Impresario,” helping them get acquainted before they see the show. They will have also studied Mozart and what life was like during the opera’s time period.

It should be a fun show for the kids, Cladera said. The premise is a competition between two singers, vying for top billing and the determination of "who has the prettiest voice."

"I love these larger-than-life stories," Cladera said. "And stories we are able to tell through opera and music."

Cladera, who has been involved in the world of opera since he was 7, knows how powerful a musical outlet can be in a young person's life. For some kids, music can be a way to find different kinds of connections and a tool for emotional release.

For novices, it is a way to showcase the art form beyond the image of "the fat lady with horns on her helmet," Dysart said.

And getting more of any kind of music into schools is valuable for developing young minds, Dysart added.

Set up as a traveling show, students also get to see the set creation and technical aspects of the performance. After the show, students have about 20 minutes to ask questions.

"You never know what they are going to ask," Cladera said. "The younger audiences have no boundaries on what they might ask. The artists have to be prepared for anything and everything."

Part of Opera Steamboat's educational outreach programming includes vocal workshops for people with disabilities, as well as therapeutic workshops for people with Parkinson's Disease.

Vocal coach Dr. Dan Comstock visits several times a year and spent last week working with Horizons, the Northwest Colorado Center for Independence and the Yampa Valley Autism Program, among other groups.

Dysart stressed the importance of growing community partnerships. The Porches is donating housing for the troupe from Fort Collins, and the event is funded in part by the Steamboat Springs Education Fund.

"I've enjoyed seeing the growth of arts in Steamboat over the last decade," Dysart said.

And, now with Steamboat as an officially designated Colorado Creative District, the town is really being put on the map as an arts destination for people traveling from other parts of the state and country.

"The rising tide raises all boats," Dysart said.

Thursday's community performance will be held at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 846 Oak St. Tickets are available at operasteamboat.org and at All That, 811 Lincoln Ave.

To reach Kari Dequine Harden, call 970-871-4205, email kharden@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @KariHarden.