Opening of summer recreation areas delayed due to wet conditions

Summer is in full bloom along Mad Creek Trail.

Jeff Hall

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Wet road and trail conditions have prompted additional delays to the process of converting of Steamboat Springs-area roads, trails and developed sites from winter use to summer use on the Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District of the Routt National Forest.

For the upcoming weekend of June 22 and 23, Forest Road 550 and routes in that area and Buffalo Pass trails are closed.

The trails below Dry Lake trailhead — Spring Creek, Panorama and the new Spring Creek alternate trail are currently open and in great condition. Mad Creek trails are also open and in good condition.

Mid-to-high elevations are still drying out and melting, so delayed openings should be expected on trails, roads and campgrounds across the forest, and people are advised to respect closures.

Open campgrounds and day use sites include Dry Lake, Fish Creek Falls, Freeman Reservoir, Hahns Peak Lake, Hinman and Seedhouse.

For more information about motorized and nonmotorized opportunities, as well as current conditions, contact the Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District at 970-870-2299 or by stopping by the District Office at 925 Weiss Drive in Steamboat Springs between normal office hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Information may also be found at https://fs.usda.gov/mbr.