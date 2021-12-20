Opening of new Oak Creek Library pushed back
Library manager Debbie Curtis was hoping to have the Oak Creek Public Library’s new location open before Christmas, but supply issues and complications related to the move have delayed the opening until Monday, Jan. 3.
“I don’t think people will be disappointed,” Curtis said of the move from Dodge Street to the new location at 117 E. Main St. in Oak Creek. “I think people will understand, and I guess we were just overly optimistic about when we could open.”
Curtis had originally hoped the move would be complete before Christmas, but the delayed arrival of furniture will keep the doors from opening as planned. Once the items arrive and have been set up, the library will open in its new location.
“All the boxes are here, all the shelving is up and everything is going well,” Curtis said. “We just have tons of boxes, and everything is all mixed together. The fiction isn’t separate from the nonfiction, (and) the juvenile, young adult books are all mixed together.”
Curtis plans to spend the next several days sorting and organizing books.
Curtis said once the furniture arrives, the Oak Creek Library will be open in its new location. The library at 116 Main St. in Yampa continues to be open and serve the South Routt community.
