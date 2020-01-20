Opening doors: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

1:21 a.m. A person in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza called in a report of loud music coming from a condo unit above their own. When Steamboat Springs Police Department officers arrived, the noise had already stopped.

3:22 a.m. A barking dog was reported from the 500 block of Wyatt Way. Officers contacted the dog’s sitter, and the dog was calmed down.

9:59 a.m. A wallet was found in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive. It was returned to its owner.

11:23 a.m. Someone was trying to open doors on the 30 block of Fifth Street. The incident was called into police as a suspicious person. Police were unable to locate the person.

7:34 p.m. A vehicle was observed weaving in the area of Anglers Drive and Lincoln Avenue and was missing a tail light. Police pulled over the vehicle, and the driver was issued a warning.

10:06 p.m. A person in the 900 block of Mountain Village Circle reported loud music from a neighbor. The neighbor was asked to turn down the music.

Total incidents: 62

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.