Opening doors: The Record for Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:21 a.m. A person in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza called in a report of loud music coming from a condo unit above their own. When Steamboat Springs Police Department officers arrived, the noise had already stopped.
3:22 a.m. A barking dog was reported from the 500 block of Wyatt Way. Officers contacted the dog’s sitter, and the dog was calmed down.
9:59 a.m. A wallet was found in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive. It was returned to its owner.
11:23 a.m. Someone was trying to open doors on the 30 block of Fifth Street. The incident was called into police as a suspicious person. Police were unable to locate the person.
7:34 p.m. A vehicle was observed weaving in the area of Anglers Drive and Lincoln Avenue and was missing a tail light. Police pulled over the vehicle, and the driver was issued a warning.
10:06 p.m. A person in the 900 block of Mountain Village Circle reported loud music from a neighbor. The neighbor was asked to turn down the music.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
Total incidents: 62
- Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
