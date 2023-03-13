Open house will put flight simulator at Steamboat airport on display

The Steamboat Springs Airport will celebrate the launch of its new Precision Flight Controls CR-12 ProPanel AATD simulator during an open house on Thursday, March 23.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Springs Airport will offer an exclusive chance to test its new Precision Flight Controls CR-12 ProPanel AATD simulator during an open house on March 23.

Currently, the Steamboat Springs Airport is home to the only flight simulator offered by a fixed-based operator in the Colorado Mountain Region, according to the city.

Additionally, with the ability to reconfigure the system for more than 40 aircraft — and the loggable time approved by the Federal Aviation Administration — the new flight simulator system provides real-life, hands-on training and education for both experienced pilots and pilots in training.

“I couldn’t be more excited to see the simulator in action,” Airport Manager and retired USCG pilot Stacie Fain said in a statement. “This valuable piece of equipment differentiates our airport and fixed based operator apart from others and ensures pilots have access to vital training resources at their fingertips.”

Billed as the most cost effective full-featured desktop advanced aviation training device on the market, the PFC Simulator is an Advanced Aviation Training Device, or AATD, that allows pilots to log time while obtaining or maintaining instrument proficiency. It can also be used as an introduction to flight.

During the open house from 6-8 p.m. March 23 at the Airport FBO, 3499 Airport Circle, seasoned pilots and those who’ve never flown before will have an opportunity to take ahold the controls, as pilots test out the new flight simulator while airport staff share instructions on how the equipment operates.

Funded through a $35,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics and matching funds from the city, the new simulator reportedly sailed through the test period in which airport staff installed the desktop flight training module, worked with the developer to calibrate software and put the simulator unit to the test.

Charged through the KSBS FBO Aviation POS system, the simulator is available for $45 an hour, and simulator pilots will need to reserve flight time through the Flight Schedule Pro application.