Open for Business: Yoga Center of Steamboat

Yoga Center of Steamboat

The details Yoga Center of Steamboat

Open Monday to Saturday

701 Yampa St., Steamboat Springs

970-875-4568

yogacenterofsteamboat.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We are offering live online classes through Zoom. These classes are a great way to connect with our community from the comfort of your own home. Our classes include gentle yoga, hatha yoga, all-level classes and Kundalini yoga. We are working on adding more classes each week. Check our website for the most up-to-date schedule.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

We feel so grateful for all the essential workers and how our community is showing up for each other.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

The outpouring of support from our students and staff has made a huge difference; it’s hard to pick one as the best.

How can the community support you at this time?

Join us for live online classes for just $10 a class. You can still purchase a punch card or gift certificate that can be used once we are able to reopen. We have essential oils, journals, Mala making kits, dreamcatchers and a few other retail items for sale and available for curbside pickup.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We continue to offer practices to help you release tension, relax your body and calm your mind. We don’t want cost to limit anyone’s access to our classes and offer payment assistance to those in need. Please reach out to us by email or phone.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Our website has our current schedule. We also post updates on our Instagram and Facebook pages.

