Open for Business: Yampa Sandwich Co.

Yampa Sandwich Co.

Courtesy

The details Yampa Sandwich Company

Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

635 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs

970-879-3617

yampasandwichco.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We have adjusted and limited our hours to focus on the busiest part of our day: lunch. Through social media, email marketing and our commitment to great service, we have been able to ensure confidence with our customers that we are a very safe option. Prior to the outbreak, we had been significantly investing in technology integrations, primarily with online and mobile ordering. These platforms have allowed our customers to continue to order from us with zero contact. We are still in the hospitality business, but we are witnessing a big change in the industry.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

This crisis has taught our teams how to operate very efficiently, even more so than before.

Support Local Journalism Donate



What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

A recent Google review from a new customer who said, “I’ve heard really good things about Yampa and finally had an opportunity to order it for lunch. I will be back (a lot).”

How can the community support you at this time?

We are open for business and have been since the start. Our primary goal to stay open was to keep our teams employed, period. So, by ordering food from us, you are ensuring their livelihoods.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are currently promoting our Pay it Forward Program. We have witnessed a significant amount of support in wanting to donate to frontline workers, and we wanted to make it easier. If customers are interested in giving a meal to a frontline worker, they can place their order and add on a Frontline Workers Box Lunch, via our website, and we will handle the rest. We also partnered with Yampa Valley Bank and LiftUp of Routt County with the To-Go Together Campaign.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

All of our updates are available through Facebook @yampasandwichco, Instagram #yampasandwichco and the Steamboat Springs Chamber.

Is your business listed in our online directory? If not, visit SteamboatPilot.com/communitybulletinboard and enter your business’ details at no cost. To be featured as a business profile, email Sophie Dingle at sophiedingle11@gmail.com for more information.