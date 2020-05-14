Open for Business: The Green Company

The Green Company

Courtesy

The details The Green Company

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

2620 S. Copper Frontage, #4 in Steamboat Springs

970-879-5717

chimpko.com/green

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We have closed our showroom, but we’re doing pickup orders out front as well as deliveries.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

We are still able to help our community with the cleaning and disinfecting products the public has been looking for and desperately needs. We also partnered with Natural Path Botanicals, a local CBD business that started producing gallons of lavender-scented hand sanitizer for us.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Multiple thanks and overall appreciation for us being open and having the essential products that people are in need of.

How can the community support you at this time?

We want everyone to know that we have supplies if you’re in need.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are providing hand sanitizer, disinfectants and masks to the general public — all very important items right now!

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Things are changing all the time, so give us a call at 970-879-5717.

