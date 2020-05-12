Open for Business: Swan Law

Swan Law

The details Swan Law, PC

Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday

405 S. Lincoln Ave. (#773002) in Steamboat Springs

970-879-1572

swanlawoffice.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

Though we’ve always been a paperless office, Swan Law has moved to entirely virtual appointments. In late March, the Colorado legislature approved virtual notary services, so we are ready to help clients sign their documents into effect even at a distance. This makes it easy to move forward with getting your legal services even while we maintain a safe distance. Legal services have been deemed “essential” even in the crisis, and we’re here to support our clients.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

Our law firm decided to offer estate planning discounts to any health care workers and first responders who needed a plan. In April, we gave back over $800 to health care workers and first responders and helped them create the documents they need to be protected in an emergency. It always feels good to know that another person has done everything within their power to make life easier for their loved ones in a crisis. We’re very proud to be part of a community with so many wonderful health care workers, and we have been grateful to assist anyone who’s working on the frontline.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

One of our clients said, “I thought this was going to be so complicated and overwhelming, but you made it so easy.” This is exactly the kind of task that gets put on the back burner in busier times. We’re all home now and getting our lives organized sounds like a big task. But actually, making an estate plan is easy when you work with someone local who understands what life is like for you personally, someone who knows what it’s like to have aging parents in another state or kids who travel a lot for competitive sports. You’ll never get that kind of customization by doing your plan online.

How can the community support you at this time?

We’re a local business just like any other — four women are employed here, and the dollars that are generated here stay right here in Steamboat Springs. So, rather than using an online attorney to make your plan, meet with someone who listens and understands, and you’ll always have a local team on your side, someone you can call who can answer your questions.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We hope that we’re supporting the community the way we always have, by helping people make their estate plans, so they are protected in the event of an emergency. Estate plans are not just about money; they include all of your emergency medical documents, such as who would make your health care decisions if you could not. So they can make a real difference in a medical emergency.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

We post regularly to our website, wanlawoffice.com, and on Facebook, and we always welcome your calls at 970-879-1572.

