Open for Business: Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty

Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty in Steamboat Springs

Courtesy

The details Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday

610 Marketplace Plaza, Steamboat Springs

970-879-8100

Steamboatsir.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We have only one staff person in the office and all others are working remotely from their homes. Agents are working remotely to connect with their clients.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

Everyone is still very engaged as a company, and Zoom meetings are being very well attended.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

It has been helpful to have our doors open to help people with simple tasks that need to be done in person.

How can the community support you at this time?

Think of us if you have any real estate needs.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are doing business as normally as possible. We have also donated money to the local COVID-19 fund that was set up by the Yampa Valley Community Foundation.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Steamboatsir.com.

