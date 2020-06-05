Open for Business: Steamboat Signature Specialty Clinic – Primary Care

Steamboat Signature Specialty Clinic - Primary Care

The details Steamboat Signature Specialty Clinic – Primary Care

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday

2201 Curve Plaza, Unit A101 in Steamboat Springs

970-826-8440

memorialregionalhealth.com/clinic-hospital-locations/specialty-clinic-steamboat

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

During COVID-19, our previous clinic, Rapid Care, had to close temporarily to deploy our medical staff to alternate locations. We are excited to reopen with a slightly different service delivery. Now known as Primary Care (Family Medicine) at the Steamboat Signature Specialty Clinic, patients can make appointments, often same day, to see Allison Hamburger, PA-C. Allison looks forward to continue building her patient base.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

Health care workers have seen an outpouring of support and respect.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Our patients were missing a medical option on the west side of town and are grateful to have this option.

How can the community support you at this time?

The community shouldn’t be afraid to seek medical care. Our facilities and protocols are with patient safety in mind. We screen for COVID-19, and those with symptoms are asked to seek care at alternate locations.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

Providing safe medical care. Our Community Pharmacy, same location, is also delivering prescriptions to Steamboat Springs and surrounding communities at no charge for those who aren’t comfortable leaving home during this time.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Website, Facebook and Instagram.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.