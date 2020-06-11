Open for Business: Steamboat Kids Garden

Steamboat Kids Garden

Courtesy

The details Steamboat Kids Garden

Open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

345 Anglers Drive in Steamboat Springs

970-457-4466

kidsplaygarden.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

During this time, we have offered online preschool. We have also shared great ideas for parents during quarantines, educational resources and family activities to our social media platforms. We’ve opened our doors back to friends on May 26, and with new policies in place to keep our children safe, we will launch our indoor and outdoor summer camps this month.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

As a mom, I’ve enjoyed spending this time with my kids, and from a business standpoint, this has expanded our creativity to keep us moving forward in a strong and safe manner.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

We’ve gotten great feedback from our parents expressing their gratitude for our policies, procedures, and are very impressed with our quick response to keep our kids safe while still offering our fun and relaxing environment.

How can the community support you at this time?

Enroll your children in our fun and educational indoor and outdoor summer camps, recommend us to your friends and family, or write a review on our social media pages.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

Because of the limited spaces in our facility, with the new State guidelines, we are only providing childcare to our local Routt County residents, we feel this is a great way to keep our locals feeling safe, cared for and respected during this time.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Outdoor summer camps are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday to Thursday. Cost for members is $60, non-members is $75. Purchase a camp shirt for $12, a brown bag lunch for $8 and a camp supply bag for $10.

Purchase camps directly at steamboatkidsgarden.as.me.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.