Open for Business: Steamboat Fit

Steamboat Fit

Courtesy

The details Steamboat Fit

7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (virtual hours)

385 Anglers Drive, Suite D, in Steamboat Springs

970-283-7851

steamboatfit.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We have moved all of our group fitness classes and personal training sessions to virtual classes and sessions. We are offering about 30 classes via live stream daily in order to provide for our clients.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

We have been able to connect with our members at a deeper level during this time. Through social Zooms, live stream classes and direct communication we have gotten to know more people individually and have had the opportunity to connect more.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

We have had numerous people reach out to us showing appreciation for our live-stream and recorded classes. For many people, this is helping to keep them sane, create a routine and stay healthy and active. The feedback we have heard has not only kept us going but has helped us add even more to our schedule.

How can the community support you at this time?

As a brand new business — we were open for six weeks prior to our closure — the most beneficial way our community can support is financially. We have set up a GoFundMe account and have been requesting donations in lieu of paying for classes. We only encourage people to do this if it is a good financial decision for the individual and their family.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are providing all of our live-stream classes and recorded classes free of charge. We feel strongly that everyone should have access to these resources during these times. We also have a private Facebook community page where we share our blog, nutrition and fitness advice and lift each other up.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Our online class schedule and recorded classes can all be accessed through our website.

