Open for Business: Steamboat ACE Hardware

Steamboat ACE Hardware

Courtesy photo

The details Steamboat ACE Hardware

Open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, at risk/senior hour 8 to 9 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday to Sunday, at risk/senior hour 9 to 10 a.m.

2155 Curve Plaza in Steamboat Springs

970-879-8014

acehardware.com/store-details/12227

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We have changed our hours, adjusted our staffing, made numerous changes to enhance safety, amplified our cleaning efforts, and moved into doing more online orders with curbside pickup. We’ve always been a customer focused business and that hasn’t changed. If you need help, come on in. If you want to order from home, you can do that, too.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

The community spirit is something which has really shone through the chaos and uncertainty we face. We live in a special corner of the world and our community really does care for one another. It’s touching to see everyone banding together around a common cause. The teamwork and dedication among all the staff here has also been above and beyond. It’s been a privilege to be a part of that.

Support Local Journalism Donate



What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

We’ve gotten quite a few compliments of late, so it’s hard to pick one, but I think those that matter most to us are those that recognize we are working hard to help the community under unique circumstances. Working through a pandemic can be challenging — emotionally and intellectually. When someone looks you in the eye and earnestly says, “Thank you for being here,” you really register that and it means something. This is a community effort so don’t be afraid to thank those working out front. A few words go a long way.

How can the community support you at this time?

More so than some other shopping venues in town, we have limited the number of customers in the store at any given time. This is to maximize safety for employees and customers alike. While no one likes to stand in line, it usually moves quite quickly and we appreciate your patience.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We have made cash donations to non-profits engaged in relief efforts in the valley. We have also donated PPE and supplies to the Hospital, the Office of Emergency Management, Fire Department and both the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office. Just last week we were happy to be able to give 1,200 masks to Horizons. While every year we give generously to local causes, we have focused our efforts this year towards the coronavirus and the impacts it is having on our community. Together we will get through this.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Follow us on Facebook.