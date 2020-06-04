Open for Business: Selah

Selah

Courtesy

The details Selah

Open by appointment

1560 Pine Grove Road, Unit D in Steamboat Springs

970-871-1307

selahsteamboat.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We are offering all of our parent coaching courses online. We are able to stay connected with all new and existing clients through phone, text and email. We have weekly supply drop-offs and pick-ups for parents who need help with diapers, wipes, clothes, etc. Our nurse is available for all medical (STD and pregnancy) related questions.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

We are so grateful for our community and financial partners who have continued to generously give to our organization so that we can continue to meet the needs of our community. We have had people donate diapers so we can keep our supply stocked and ready to give away. We are so thankful to each of you.

Support Local Journalism Donate



What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Our clients have told us how grateful they are to still have a connecting place to not only receive material supplies and help but also to process through their situation during this crisis. Our parent coaching clients have really enjoyed being able to watch the educational videos that bring stability and knowledge, as they embark on the journey of parenting from their own home.

How can the community support you at this time?

Continue to let moms and dads know that they can find support, assistance and encouragement during this crisis at Selah. If you find yourself facing an unplanned pregnancy during all of this, please reach out and we can help. If you find that pain from a past abortion is showing itself in a greater way in this time of uncertainty, we offer support to help you find freedom. We want to be a resource for those facing a pregnancy-related crisis or situation in our community, whatever that may look like.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are continuing to offer all our services free of charge as well as making sure no families go without the necessities they need for their children during this time.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

We post most of our updates on social media and all of our services are listed on our website. You can always call our office as well.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.