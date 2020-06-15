Open for Business: SEEDZ

Seedz

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

Here at SEEDZ, we have prioritized safety in this difficult time. We are reaching out through social media offering many discounts. One fun one is the word of the day for 20% off that then leads into the sentence of the week for 50% off on Sundays. We are also offering discounts to all of our hardworking first responders and front line workers.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

Our community. We live in the most amazing and supportive community in the country. I feel truly grateful and blessed to be a part of this community. I have seen so many people reach out and support each other. It brings tears to my eyes.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

I think the graciousness of people tipping and supporting the restaurant industry. I have seen many people tip the bill and even sometimes double.

How can the community support you at this time?

Just continuing to be a patron. Keep shopping and buying local small business.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We made many food donations to the food bank as well the fire department at the beginning of these trying times. As of now we are keeping our employees working and busy and keeping them employed. I personally am available for any assistance that I am called upon by my fellow Steamboatian.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Visit facebook.com/seedzcafesteamboat as well as on the Steamboat take-out page.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.