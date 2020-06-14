Open for Business: Sanford Chiropractic

Sanford Chiropractic

Courtesy

The details Sanford Chiropractic

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday

1560 Pine Grove Road, Suite A in Steamboat Springs

970-879-8040

sanfordchiropractic.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

Our practitioners thoroughly disinfect all areas in between patients. When coming in, patients wait in their vehicles and let the clinic know they are there. All practitioners wear PPE and wash their hands carefully before and between patients. We try to ensure patients don’t cross paths with each other coming and going. Patients are asked to wear masks as well.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

Of course, we have discovered how much patients really need us and we’re glad to be open again. People were in pain and we are catching up the back log. We missed them, too.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Every patient who comes in goes on and on about how much they missed being able to get the care count on. We all appreciate everything a lot more these days.

How can the community support you at this time?

Be patient with the fact that we are seeing fewer patients — it takes time to clean and prep between patients and of course, waiting in cars isn’t all that fun. But we want to do our best to protect everyone. And come see us if you’re feeling poorly, and specifically for a tune up before you start that crazy spring work out.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

In our office, there is a lot of volunteerism. Dr. Sanford is a firefighter/EMT and also a member of Search and Rescue so that keeps him busy. As well, he sees older patients when many other clinics will not accept Medicare. Massage therapist Jacqueline Teuscher is a life coach and also a specialist for and volunteer for Parkinson’s patients.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

On our web site is good source, but calling is the best way to get an appointment. Talking to you about your needs is the only way to determine how much time is required for your treatment. You can also email questions to sanfordchiropractic@gmail.com.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.