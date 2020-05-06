Open for Business: Rocky Mountain Day Spa, Boutique & Salon
Rocky Mountain Day Spa, Boutique & Salon
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday
2200 Village Inn Court in Steamboat Springs
970-871-6111
steamboatmassage.com
During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?
We have been selling products via our online store and shipping them. We also are doing free local delivery. We were able to reopen May 1 for several services, which currently include massage, nail services, hair services and waxing. We will offer our full menu of facials as soon as we are allowed to in the state of Colorado. We have a full list of our COVID-19 protocols on our website.
Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?
We had time to focus on our online store.
What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?
We have clients calling to get back in as soon as we are ready and saying they are really eager to get their services but also want to get back in to help our staff and us as a business by coming in to spend their money. We have a very loyal following after 20 years in business — we are very grateful.
How can the community support you at this time?
Come see us for services, buy gift certificates, shop our online store, and we will deliver to your doorstep free of charge. All products online and in store are a minimum of 20% off. We just launched several specials:
- 20% off any service booked in May
- Get series of three services for the price of two
- Receive a free gift when you come in for an appointment in May and also be entered into a raffle that will be drawn at the end of May.
What are you doing to support the community at this time?
We have donated 50 gift bags to the staff in the Grove Neighborhood at Casey’s Pond and also donated 20 gift bags to staff at the hospital as a way to say thank you for their hard work on the frontlines.
Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
Visit steamboatmassage.com.
