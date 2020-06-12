Open for Business: One 2 One Fitness

One 2 One Fitness

Courtesy

The details One 2 One Fitness with May Beth Arce

Online, Tuesday to Saturday

970-819-7830

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

I have managed to work with a few clients per week online using Zoom. What a great option.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

I am technology challenged and simply learning how to navigate and teach my clients how to use Zoom was a big deal for me. Also, in this challenging time in all of our lives, I am delighted to see all the goodness and kindness all around us.

Support Local Journalism Donate



What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

The gratitude. People are so supportive, gracious and excited to exercise and stay fit during this time of no gyms and social distancing. I have to get a little creative at times, but people seem to really appreciate it.

How can the community support you at this time?

Reach out via email or Facebook for information about online fitness training or any other exercise related questions.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

I have been teaching free online group fitness classes that require no equipment and accommodate all fitness levels and abilities. I have seen at least 60 to 70 different people joining in over the last few weeks. Keep your eyes peeled for more free online fitness classes through Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Through Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs, Old Town Hot Springs on my Facebook page, facebook.com/one2onefitnesstraining.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.