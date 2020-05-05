Open for Business: Ohana

Ohana

Courtesy photo

The details Ohana

By appointment: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday

843 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs

970-367-3008

mtnohana.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We are fulfilling online orders, offering curbside pick-up for local customers, as well as cleaning and sanitizing often for in-store shoppers. We have increased our social media presence and are offering deals and partnerships with other local businesses. We are also providing frequent communication and updates.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

We were very happy to already have an online shop. This has helped us tremendously. Also, we’ve had time to dial in processes and procedures that have been on the back burner for a while.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

In general, customers have been awesome. We don’t have one stand out experience — just a bunch of small gestures that have positively impacted us.

How can the community support you at this time?

Purchasing gift cards to use later, purchasing our goods online, booking a shopping appointment, sharing our social media posts to help gain exposure and tagging us while they wear our goods.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

Ohana is donating profits of all our mask sales to the Yampa Valley Community Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund. Also, we have a select grouping of designs that we are donating a portion of sales to the same fund. Check out the Community tab on our website at mtnohana.com.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Visit mtnohana.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook.

