Open for Business: Off the Beaten Path

Off the Beaten Path is located in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Courtesy

The details Off the Beaten Path 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to

Saturday with curbside pickup

68 Ninth St.

970-879-6830

steamboatbooks.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We are open for curbside pickup and free home delivery within Routt County. We have also worked hard on improving our website for online orders and virtual book browsing. And how could I forget our new curbside coffee app? We are using the joe coffee app to get customers their lattes and pastries.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

We always knew that our community is fantastic but that really hit home during this crisis. Folks from Steamboat, Colorado and the wider U.S. rallied around us in a staggering display of generosity by donating to our GoFundMe campaign and choosing to purchase books from us online. We will always be grateful to folks who supported and believed in us.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

The vast majority of our customer interactions are remarkable. Folks were patient when we were starting to really figure out how and what we were going to do. They were kind when human error got the better of us. But the folks we remember the most are the families that called, emailed or messaged us photos of their kids with a pile of books. Seeing kids — anyone, really — read makes us so wildly happy.

How can the community support you at this time?

Order a book via steamboatbooks.com or call us. Download the joe coffee app (text coffee to 474747) and order a coffee. Tell all your friends, family and enemies that we are open.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are offering free home delivery in Routt County, so if you can’t leave the house, we can bring the books to you. We will work hard to get everyone the book they desire, we know they are essential. Additionally, you can find lists of books on steamboatbooks.com meant to spark curiosity about nature and STEM. These are meant to make learning less of a chore and more of an adventure.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Steamboatbooks.com, Facebook and on Instagram.

Is your business listed in our online directory? If not, visit SteamboatPilot.secondstreetapp.com/Community-Bulletin-Board and enter your business’ details at no cost. To be featured as a business profile, email Sophie Dingle at sophiedingle11@gmail.com for more information.