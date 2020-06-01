Open for Business: Natural Path Botanicals

Natural Path Botanicals

Courtesy

The details Natural Path Botanicals

Open 24/7 online

401 Capital St. in Hayden

970-329-5505

daylysanitizer.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

Natural Path recently transitioned one of our bottling lines to the production of World Health Organization-compliant hand sanitizer and industrial disinfectant. We are providing this product to the Yampa Valley and nationally.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

We have found that the community has supported our transition to the production of sanitation products.

Support Local Journalism Donate



What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

We have received overwhelming support due to our commitment to pre-COVID-19 pricing.

How can the community support you at this time?

Facebook and Instagram will not allow us to advertise, so we are grateful for our customers passing the word through social media that we are open and have sanitation products available. Our products can be purchased online or in bulk through the Green Company. We are also looking for retail partners to carry our products. If any local businesses would like to carry our consumer products, please contact us.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

As a company, we have a commitment to a living wage, employer-sponsored health care and the dignity of work. We are keeping as many of our associates working as possible. We also donate a portion of our production to at-risk populations.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

On our website at daylysanitizer.com or give us a call.

Is your business listed in our online directory? If not, visit SteamboatPilot.com/communitybulletinboard and enter your business’ details at no cost. To be featured as a business profile, email Sophie Dingle at sophiedingle11@gmail.com for more information.