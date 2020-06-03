Open for Business: Moe’s Original BBQ

Moe's Original BBQ

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1898 Kamar Plaza in Steamboat Springs

970-879-1615

moesoriginalbbq.com/lo/steamboat

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

Moe’s Original BBQ is focusing on call-in and online orders for take-out, curbside pick up and large order catering. We are practicing COVID-19 mitigation and sanitizing procedures required by public health orders from Routt County and the state for critical businesses/restaurants. Alcohol to-go and gift cards are also available. The fact that our owner is now using social media to connect with customers is a miracle in and of itself.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

The Steamboat community is always awesome. We are completely humbled by the support of locals and grateful that we can continue to serve Steamboat and keep all of our employees working. Moe’s is definitely charged up and ready to roll into summer when this mess is over. Also, selling alcohol to-go is a dream come true.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Customers coming in every day and thanking us for our service and being open is rare in the restaurant business, but the constant wave of local support and encouragement has energized our entire staff and keeps us looking up. One incredible and generous couple even dropped off a check to share with the staff as a token of their appreciation. We are blown away by the positive vibe of everyone in Steamboat right now when we could all just be moping around being miserable. This is one side effect of the pandemic that we hope sticks around.

How can the community support you at this time?

The best thing the community can do to support Moe’s and every other local business is to keep practicing health and safety measures so we can eliminate COVID-19. The sooner daily life reaches a state of normalcy, the better off we will all be. And eating BBQ really helps, as well.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

Moe’s is fortunate to work with Yampa Valley Bank and is taking part in its To-Go Together matching campaign for LiftUp of Routt County. Thanks to Yampa Valley Bank and Native Excavating, all purchases made at participating restaurants are being matched in a donation to LiftUp. Partnering with local businesses definitely pays it forward to the entire community.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Website and online ordering at moesoriginalbbq.com/lo/steamboat. Facebook: @MOBSteamboat. Instagram: @moesoriginalbbqsteamboat. Twitter: @MOBSteamboat.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.