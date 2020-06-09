Open for Business: Lupita’s Cantina

Lupita's Cantina

Courtesy

The details Lupita’s Cantina

Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

222 E. Main St. in Oak Creek

970-819-7857

lupitascantina.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We are just opening for the season, and we are so excited to announce that we’re opening early this year. We are a summer business, but with more folks staying at home in Oak Creek, we decided to open three weeks early.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

The silver lining for us is that folks are still willing to spend money on food. We feel blessed to be in this industry right now.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Everyone has been saying, “We are so happy you are open early.” Everyone looks forward to our summer opening, and it is wonderful to see that even during this pandemic, folks are still jazzed that we are here.

How can the community support you at this time?

The South Routt community and beyond is doing a wonderful job supporting us with takeout purchases. We had a great opening weekend and hope it continues.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are keeping our staff fed and most recently, we donated to the South Routt Initiative food drive.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Visit lupitascantina.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.