Open for Business: Johnny B. Good’s Diner

A customer gets takeout from Johnny B. Good's Diner in Steamboat Springs.

Courtesy photo

The details Johnny B. Good’s Diner

Open 10 a.m to 8 p.m. daily for takeout

738 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

970-870-8400

johnnybgoodsdiner.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We now do takeout of our entire menu or curbside pickup. We have added delivery from noon to 8 p.m. daily. We have opened Johnny B’s Essentials Market inside the diner. We have started grocery delivery as well, or grocery pick-up at the diner. And our online ordering from our website is now live.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

Certainly. We live in a community that cares. We have had customers buy milkshakes for the first responders, for the staff at Walmart, for the families of Scout Troop 194. We have had teachers stop by the window just to tip the staff. Steamboat rocks.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

There are so many I don’t know where to begin. Loyal customers have kept our doors open and allowed us to bring our employees back to work. We have laughed and cried with customers as we wade through these turbulent times. I have never been so proud to live in this community — a community based on love, support, kinship and kindness.

How can the community support you at this time?

Keep buying food, drinks and now, groceries at Johnny B’s.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

Anything we can, from giving a free meal to the unemployed, to sweeping and cleaning downtown, to helping others with their COVID-19 compliance measures. For the Yampa Valley, we are here with an open ear, an open mind and an open heart.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

On our website, flyers at the diner and ads in the paper.

