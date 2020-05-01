Open for Business: Hayden Fresh Farm

Hayden Fresh Farm

Courtesy

The details Hayden Fresh Farm

Open 24/7

36055 County Road 51 in Hayden

970-846-8875

haydenfreshfarm.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We have opened farm stands each weekend, joined a Community-Supported Agriculture offering and expanded our retail sales and offerings.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

The gratitude of the community has been overwhelming and moving at the farm stands.

Support Local Journalism Donate



What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Hearing customers come back and tell us how much they enjoyed our meat and eggs that they got previously. So many people are also thankful that we are there doing the farm stands.

How can the community support you at this time?

Showing up to the farm stands.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are donating eggs to the Snow Bowl meal donations and to Lift-Up of Routt County.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

• Farm stands from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at Moe’s BBQ in Steamboat Springs and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at the Axial Arts parking lot in Hayden.

• Ag Alliance Marketplace which retails our meat and eggs

• Retail cartons at Wild Plum Market, Drunken Onion, The Egg, Elk River Pet & Ranch and Mountain Brew

• Restaurants serving our eggs, including Taco Cabo, Drunken Onion, The Egg, Joki, Mountain Brew, Seedz and Lil’ House

• Facebook and Instagram

Is your business listed in our online directory? If not, visit SteamboatPilot.secondstreetapp.com/Community-Bulletin-Board and enter your business’ details at no cost. To be featured as a business profile, email Sophie Dingle at sophiedingle11@gmail.com for more information.