Open for Business: Embers Wood Fired Pizza

Embers Wood Fired Pizza

Courtesy

The details Embers Wood Fired Pizza

Open 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday

198 E. Lincoln Ave. in Hayden

970-846-6139

emberspizza.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We have switched to curbside pickup only, and we’re taking payments over the phone. We try to connect with customers through Facebook posts and periodically offer free pizzas or other items to customers in our amazing community.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

The support and kindness of our community is great to see. Occasionally, we have customers pay it forward, purchasing pizzas for the next customers that call.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

One costumer paid for a pizza for the next customer, who then did the same — and that went on for about six orders.

How can the community support you at this time?

The community is very supportive, as always. More gift cards are being purchased, as well.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

Periodically, we offer free pizzas to customers, either through a nomination system or by our decision. We offer discounts at various times as well.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Our Facebook page has our most current specials and menu. Our website has our current menu as well.

