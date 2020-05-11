Open for Business: Elevation Dance Studio

Elevation Dance Studio

Courtesy

The details Elevation Dance Studio (online)

Morning fitness: 8 to 10 a.m. weekdays; classes 2:30 to 8 p.m. weekdays

326 Oak St. in Steamboat Springs

970-871-1880

elevationdancestudio.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We are doing all classes online through Zoom. We have a private, members-only Facebook page, a weekly newsletter, Instagram, Facebook, emails and texts to keep in touch with dancers and customers.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

I think our people are very grateful for the content and additional resources we are providing.

Support Local Journalism Donate



What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Some of the best feedback includes: “Everything you guys are doing is so amazing and fantastic. Skylar is taking all of her classes. Thinking of you all and missing you all.”

“Way to go on getting classes online so fast — you’ve gone above and beyond to keep everyone dancing! Many, many thanks.”

“Thank you for keeping all of these girls engaged — not sure what M would do without dance. You’re the best.”

How can the community support you at this time?

We would love to get the word out there that we have all classes available online to the public at a discounted rate. We also plan to move forward with our summer and fall programming at this time.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are doing a community-wide Wiggle Wednesday with Words on Facebook Live. This used to be a free class each Wednesday we would do for any age child and their caregivers. Now we are doing it online and adding a story time. From April 22 to May 13, we are doing it online from 9:30 to 10 a.m. We are also trying to support other small business eateries that may be open by featuring them on our public Facebook page. We don’t want anything in return, just trying to help. We are also in touch with other fitness centers in town to make sure we are all working together to be on the same page.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Visit elevationdancestudio.com/online-classes-2020.

Is your business listed in our online directory? If not, visit SteamboatPilot.secondstreetapp.com/Community-Bulletin-Board and enter your business’ details at no cost. To be featured as a business profile, email Sophie Dingle at sophiedingle11@gmail.com for more information.