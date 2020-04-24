Open for Business: Elevated Olive
Elevated Olive of Steamboat
Noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for pick up. Website orders are welcome at any time.
708 Lincoln Ave., Suite A, Steamboat Springs
970-879-0300
elevatedolive.com
During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?
We’re now doing curbside pick up, website orders, email and social media marketing.
Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?
Customer loyalty.
Support Local Journalism
What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?
Our customer’s appreciation for being open and their concern for the health of our business.
How can the community support you at this time?
Call us with your orders and order online. Follow social distancing guidelines so we can work with our community in person very soon.
What are you doing to support the community at this time?
We are donating to LiftUp of Routt County as well as following all Routt County health guidelines.
Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
On our website or by calling 970-879-0300.
Is your business listed in our online directory? If not, visit SteamboatPilot.secondstreetapp.com/Community-Bulletin-Board and enter your business’ details at no cost. To be featured as a business profile, email Sophie Dingle at sophiedingle11@gmail.com for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User