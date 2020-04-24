Open for Business: Elevated Olive

The details Elevated Olive of Steamboat

Noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for pick up. Website orders are welcome at any time.

708 Lincoln Ave., Suite A, Steamboat Springs

970-879-0300

elevatedolive.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We’re now doing curbside pick up, website orders, email and social media marketing.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

Customer loyalty.

Support Local Journalism Donate



What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Our customer’s appreciation for being open and their concern for the health of our business.

How can the community support you at this time?

Call us with your orders and order online. Follow social distancing guidelines so we can work with our community in person very soon.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are donating to LiftUp of Routt County as well as following all Routt County health guidelines.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

On our website or by calling 970-879-0300.

Is your business listed in our online directory? If not, visit SteamboatPilot.secondstreetapp.com/Community-Bulletin-Board and enter your business’ details at no cost. To be featured as a business profile, email Sophie Dingle at sophiedingle11@gmail.com for more information.