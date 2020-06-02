Open for Business: Cruisers Sub Shop

Cruisers Sub Shop

Courtesy

The details Cruisers Sub Shop

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Sunday

685 Marketplace Plaza, Suite C4 in Steamboat Springs

970-879-1747

cruiserssubshop.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We’ve reduced our hours to help manage our costs while still offering our critical (and willing) employees a safe work environment allowing them to pay their bills. We have offered grocery ordering and grocery delivery, online ordering, curbside pick up and free delivery.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

It has made us beyond grateful for our special community and beautiful valley.

Support Local Journalism Donate



What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Most of our customers have communicated their sincere gratitude for our ability and willingness to stay safely open.

How can the community support you at this time?

Continuing to order would be the most helpful.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

Our ability to safely stay open allows our employees to pay their bills. Additionally, safely staying open, allows us to order from our local suppliers and local food reps, which hopefully helps them maintain their livelihoods.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Visit cruiserssubshop.com.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.