Open for Business: Colorado Group Realty

Colorado Group Realty

8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

509 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

970-870-8800

ColoradoGroupRealty.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

All of our staff and agents are still available virtually. We are operating the business out of the comfort of our own homes, and we’ve found that we’re connected with each other and our clients now more than ever.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

Yes, 110%. We have spent more time connecting with our families, with our clients and with each other. Our CEO releases two to three inspiring videos weekly that keep us on track and in an optimistic mindset. I think our staff/agents are just so grateful to work for a company that truly operates as a family.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Just how caring everyone at Colorado Group Realty has been during this time. Right now, it’s truly not about buying and selling homes. It’s about making sure that our community is staying afloat, our clients are being checked in on and identifying needs as they arise and ways to assist with those needs.

How can the community support you at this time?

We are more so trying to support the community at this time versus needing the support. We are auctioning off a Steamboat Resort gondola to provide 100% of the funds to four local nonprofits that need assistance with COVID-19 resources — Routt County United Way, Routt County Council on Aging, Advocates of Routt County and Integrated Community. You can learn more about the auction at 32auctions/CGRgondola.com

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram @cgrsteamboat.

