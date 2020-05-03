Open for Business: Circle R Gastropub

Circle R Gastropub



The details Circle R Gastropub

4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday

202 S. Sharp St.,Oak Creek

970-736-1018

circlergastropub.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We are offering to-go options and have downsized our staff to just a couple of employees and offer family style meals at a lower price.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

We can operate our business with less overhead expense when we are a to-go restaurant — but it’s just not as much fun as everyone enjoying themselves in the restaurant.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

With to-go food, we do not get immediate customer feedback, but we have had a few repeat customers that call and tell us how their meal was and post about their experience on Facebook. We love this.

How can the community support you at this time?

The South Routt community is doing an awesome job of supporting us with take-out food and drink purchases every weekend. Thank you, South Routt (and the few that just want to make the drive to support us from Steamboat and Hayden). We appreciate you.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We feed our staff and a few others in town every week, as well as supply cheap meals to-go for the list we get from South Routt Initiative for local community members in need.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Our menu changes weekly, and current offerings can be found on our website or on Facebook.

