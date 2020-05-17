Open for Business: BAP

BAP

Courtesy photo

The details BAP

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

735 Oak St. in Steamboat Springs

970-879-7507

wearbap.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We have increased our online inventory with a local pick up option so customers can purchase from home and pick up at the shop. We also recently opened the Red House shop to in-store shopping.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

The happy faces of people picking up their gear so they can go camping.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

People are thankful that we picked up the phone or answered an email and could provide that service — and so are we.

How can the community support you at this time?

Buy gear and go camping.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are using our sewing facility to produce mask and gowns for the community.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Visit wearbap.com.