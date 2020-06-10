Open for Business: Aces High/Royal Flush

Aces High/Royal Flush

The details Aces High/Royal Flush

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday; weekends by appointment only

1605 Shield Drive in Steamboat Springs

970-870-6500

aceshighsteamboat.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

As an essential business, Aces High/Royal Flush never closed down in March due to the start of the COVID-19 health crisis. All drivers and office team members wear masks and wash stations have been placed at the entrance to the office and shop bays. A stronger social media and radio presence has continued to let the community know that we are still operating.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

A closer-knit organization among fellow team members and the openness of our customers to give Aces High and Royal Flush a chance to reconnect.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Revived faith in our company that has been in business since 1998 in the Yampa Valley, but is now under new management. Customers are happy to see that Mark Sloop and James Hand from Rocky Mountain Towing are at the helm of this great company.

How can the community support you at this time?

Call 970-870-6500 and let us quote you a competitive roll-off and port-a-potty service today. We never closed our doors and are still doing commercial containers and toilets.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are offering port-a-potties without a delivery/setup fee or one month free port-a-potty within 10 miles of our address at 1605 Shield Drive if you book a roll-off container service.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Call 970-870-6500 and speak to Robin about all of our current spring/summer deals. Like us on Facebook to follow along as well.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.