Open enrollment assistance available at Yampa Valley Medical Center
Financial counselors at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center are now certified to assist individuals with insurance enrollment.
Open enrollment began Nov. 1 on Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s health insurance exchange that allows people to choose from a variety of plans that will begin Jan. 1.
The Connect for Health Colorado site can help individuals and families compare different health insurance plans and determine if they qualify for financial assistance. A new offering this year is OmniSalud, a program open to all Colorado residents regardless of their documentation status.
To make an appointment with a financial counselor, email YVMC-FC@uchealth.org. Spanish and French interpretation is available, as well as more than 100 additional languages available through phone and video interpretation.
