Open door at Democratic Headquarters: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 29
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
7:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of someone receiving threatening phone calls in the 3400 block of Sunburst Court. The incident is currently under investigation.
10:52 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a dog at large in the 3300 block of Apres Ski Way. The owners were given a verbal warning.
1:35 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of trespassing by a former employee at Steamboat Resort. The employee was given a trespass warning.
2:42 p.m. Officers responded to a cat at large in the 900 block of Oak Street. Officers are attempting to trap the animal and return it to its owner.
3:08 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Eaglepointe Court. A mother and son were having a verbal argument, and officers made sure everything was OK.
5:15 p.m. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash near Routt County Road 27 and Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek. One vehicle had been towing another, and they collided. One person was taken to the hospital.
8:41 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an open door at the Democratic Headquarters at Sundance Plaza. They walked through to ensure no one was in the building and closed the door.
Total incidents: 47
• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
