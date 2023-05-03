Open burn season ends in Steamboat area
Open burn season ended Wednesday, May 3, in the Steamboat Springs Area Fire Protection District.
Typically, the season ends April 15, but it was extended this year due to abundant snow.
“We’ve seen conditions change quite a bit at lower elevations, prompting the close of the open burn season,” commented Doug Shaffer, fire marshal for Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, in a news release. “We appreciate everyone adhering to the burn criteria during the open burn season.”
Now, only essential agricultural burns are permitted.
