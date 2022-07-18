Opal Schwarz named Hayden Library’s Reader of the Week

The Hayden Public Library has named Opal Schwarz its sixth Reader of the Week.

Hayden Public Library/Courtesy photo

The Hayden Public Library’s sixth Reader of the Week number 6 is Opal Schwarz, whose parents are Jenny and Chris.

Opal’s friends are Haley and Opal’s 5-year-old sister, Pearl. The family has three dogs — Ruby, Bllta, and Remi — along with a cat named Goldie, eight chickens and three baby bunnies. They have lived in Milner for five years.

Opal’s favorite color is gold, and her favorite food is cheese pizza. Her favorite book is “Snow White,” and she likes to jump on her trampoline in her free time. She enjoys swimming and takes ballet lessons in Craig. She will be in first grade this coming school year and likes math. When Opal grows up, she would like to become a veterinarian like her dad.

In two weeks, the family will visit granddad and grandma and maybe go mutton busting in northeast Colorado. Asked if she had any advice about reading she said, “First look at the pictures, and then read it later. Also, use your imagination.”

When she learned she was the Reader of the Week, Opal said she “was excited.”