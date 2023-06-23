‘One of the best rodeos there is’: Steamboat Pro Rodeo Series opens with familiar hometown faces

Between new seating, new concessionaires, live music and entertainment, the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series is a hot ticket this summer, but the caliber of competition has made it a rodeo that Steamboat has never seen before in town.

Making his return to the series this year was 2022 bull riding title holder Garrett Uptain.

Uptain, who hails from Craig, plans to defend his bull riding title this summer but has his eyes on something even bigger.

“The biggest thing that has eluded me this far is winning the all-around title at the Steamboat series,” Uptain said. “I have come in second a few times, and last year, I think, I was within $50 of it. That’s definitely one of my goals this year, to win the all-around at the Steamboat series as well as win the bronc riding title.”

Due to an increased prize purse this weekend, Uptain went against some of the other top riders in North America. He says all the extra money will keep the best cowboys from skipping Steamboat anymore.

“There are seven of the top 15 guys in the world right now that are here this weekend for the bull riding alone,” Uptain said. “They are here for the added money that got rolled over from last year. It has become a huge draw, and a lot of people are going to be very interested in entering this rodeo.”

The top bull riders of the weekend include third-ranked Josh Frost, seventh-ranked Sage Kimzey and 15th-ranked J.C. Mortensen, the grandson of legendary bareback rider J.C. Trujillo, a longtime familiar face in Steamboat Springs.

Fans hold their hands to their hearts during the National Anthem, prior to the festivities of the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series on Friday, June 23, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Trujillo, the 1981 bareback world champion and a 1994 Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame inductee, said it is exciting to see his grandson ride so close to home. He is proud to watch him represent Steamboat at his home rodeo.

“He is 15th in the world right now,” Trujillo said. “Other than myself, I don’t think there has ever been anyone from Steamboat that has been that high ranked in the world. He was born here in Steamboat.”

Mortensen traveled to town from Reno, Nevada, late Thursday night and stayed with Trujillo leading up to the rodeo.

This is Mortensen’s first time competing in the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series, but he said he has always wanted to compete in the place he spent so much time in as a child.

“With $10,000 in the pot this year, it for sure gave me a reason and a chance to come over and ride,” Mortensen said. “I am really thankful for that because it is one of the prettiest arenas and one of the best rodeos there is. I’m just happy to be able to come back.”

After bucking the rider off its back, a stray bull runs around the rodeo arena to be caught by the roping team during the permit bull riding events of the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series on Friday, June 23, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Mortensen and Uptain were both on the back of a bull Friday night and will find out how much money, if any, they go home with after Saturday night’s event.

Uptain has two chances to cash in on some big money. He rides bulls and broncs every weekend and has been doing so since amateur rodeoing in his high school days.

Living in Craig, Uptain has been a staple in the Steamboat series for years and hopes the short 40 mile drive and increased prize money will bring more competitors from Northwest Colorado to the Steamboat series.

Mortensen says this weekend’s prize purse is a game-changer and could potentially bump him up the standings even more. He will soon travel to Arizona, Wyoming, Oregon and Calgary to round out his Fourth of July rodeos, but says Steamboat will always be one of his favorites.

“I love this country up here,” Mortensen said. “My grandpa has a ranch in the Flat Tops and I started getting on and bucking stock up here. This is some of the most beautiful country in my opinion, and I get up here as much as I can through the summer, so I’m pretty thankful to ride here tonight.”