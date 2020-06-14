One new positive COVID-19 case in Routt County, antibody testing ramping up

UCHealth labs are now doing both COVID-19 tests and antibody tests for members of the public.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Routt County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the Routt County Department of Public Health announced last week.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was asymptomatic, officials said. That brings the county’s total to date to 63, and the woman is currently listed as the county’s only active case.

About a week ago, health officials announced a woman in her 20s, who was from out of state but living temporarily in Steamboat Springs, tested positive. Before that, the most recent positive results had been in Casey’s Pond Senior Living.

Since community testing opened up to everyone, “We have had great response from the community volunteering for asymptomatic testing,” reported Kari Ladrow, Routt County director of public health.

On Wednesday alone, 87 people without any symptoms were tested, she said.

A total of 2,928 tests have been administered to date in the county.

Antibody testing also continues to ramp up. As of June 8, UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center had administered 262 antibody tests, with only four showing positive results for COVID-19 antibodies — an infection rate of just 0.015%. James Wirta, manager of laboratory services at Yampa Valley Medical Center, said last week, his team has been collecting about 40 or more antibody test samples each day in the lab.

As of June 3, across the UCHealth system, 12,438 tests that had been administered, and results showed an infection rate of 3.7%.

Among UCHealth health care workers, it was just 2.3%.

“While one might expect health care workers in hospitals would have higher rates of exposure, the results that we’ve seen so far indicate our employees and providers have lower rates of infection,” said Rob Welch, UCHealth’s lead laboratory director in a news release. “This suggests that our education efforts, personal protective equipment, social distancing and the strong infection prevention measures put in place by UCHealth at its hospitals and other health care facilities do indeed work, and our employees are following safety guidelines when they are not at work as well.”

At the Steamboat Emergency Center, 280 antibody tests have been administered on Routt County residents with 12 positive results — representing an infection rate of 4.28%. Those positive tests are sent to a lab for a secondary verification.

The antibody tests, while getting much better in accuracy, are still limited in what information they can provide. Even if the results are perfect, it isn’t known whether someone who tests positive has immunity or to what degree. And it isn’t known whether the tests would detect antibodies in someone who may have been exposed much earlier in the pandemic — like January or February.

Across the country, states that previously saw lower case numbers are showing record-high case numbers of new infections.

Since June 1, 14 states and Puerto Rico have recorded their highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Those states include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

As of Sunday in Colorado, there have been 29,130 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,599 deaths out of 246,478 people tested.

Across the country, there have been more than 2 million positive cases, and as of Sunday, 115,271 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

